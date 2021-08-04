Birat Poudel

Noodles House Homepage Design

Noodles House Homepage Design
UI/UX Homepage Design Challenge.

It's a landing page of a fictional website Noodles House where users can get info about the Noodles House restaurant and order foods. Some glimpses about foods available and mobile app download information are showed if users haven't signed up.

Feedback's are greatly appreciated.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
