PenGuin Logo - [FOR SALE]

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A logo in the shape of a penguin with a combination of the shape of the tip of a pen and the letter M. Made in a simple and unique way so that it has a characteristic to be easy to remember.
Available for sale at LogoGround : https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=549744
My Service is available for worldwide
Looking for a graphic designer ? Just contact me on :
- Email : marchelhadis@gmail.com
- Instagram : instagram.com/marchel.hadi
- WhatsApp : +62 853 4617 4952