PenGuin Logo - [FOR SALE]

PenGuin Logo - [FOR SALE] illustration design symbol brand logotype business logo modern logo creative logo penguin app icon minimal logo minimalist logo logo design logo graphic design logos vector illustration branding brand identity
A logo in the shape of a penguin with a combination of the shape of the tip of a pen and the letter M. Made in a simple and unique way so that it has a characteristic to be easy to remember.

Available for sale at LogoGround : https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=549744

