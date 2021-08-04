Andrew Wiseman
Wise Design Co.

W Symbol

Andrew Wiseman
Wise Design Co.
Andrew Wiseman for Wise Design Co.
Hire Us
  • Save
W Symbol graphic design design logo identity brand branding brand identity logo design logo
Download color palette

In the thick of a brand system update — here's our symbol on a new brand texture.

Wise Design Co.
Wise Design Co.
An Independent Graphic Design and Branding Studio
Hire Us

More by Wise Design Co.

View profile
    • Like