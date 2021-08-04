Northell team

Good day, everyone!

Are you ready to check our new project? We hope so. Agent Scout is a high-performing platform for finding the best real estate agent. A client came to us with a need for UI/UX design and a full-cycle product development.

Northell team managed to create an attractive design for the platform and started the development process. As a result, we built a large, complex platform that combines many different features while it is very convenient and easy to use.

For this project, we created:
UX/UI design
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
