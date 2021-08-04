DOMINIC S K

Hello Dribbble

vector design illustration
Hello Dribbblers 👋
This is my first shot!
I'm so happy to become a part of Dribbble community :)
A big thanks to @bucklajean for the invitation and great suggestions.
#firstshot #hellodribbble

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
