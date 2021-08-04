Ruby Walter (Jennings)

Q-Jump Homepage

Ruby Walter (Jennings)
Ruby Walter (Jennings)
  • Save
Q-Jump Homepage design app branding ui
Download color palette

🍔🌭🍟 Fancy ordering food and skipping the line? Here's the homepage design for Q-Jump, a ordering and payment service that enables social-distancing safety in food service outlets.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Ruby Walter (Jennings)
Ruby Walter (Jennings)

More by Ruby Walter (Jennings)

View profile
    • Like