Ecood - food waste control application

Today our planet needs more protection then ever. A huge amount of garbage destroys life for all the beautiful creatures that live on Earth. Now environmental issues are among the most important. That’s why I decided to create a design concept for the food waste control app, which will help every user take care about environment. With Ecood you will be able to find different grocery stores and order food online. Moreover, app will notificate you when the products become spoiled.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
