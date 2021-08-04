Michael Shumaker

User friendly IOT app

In Africa, electricity poses a very big challenge, with multiple power outage, Terra gen is an IOT company that manufactures solar powered generator, I was tasked to redesign the UI to a more user friendly one. circa 2020

contact me: mshumaker.ms@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
