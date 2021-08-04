tubik.arts

Botanicart: Blue

tubik.arts
tubik.arts
Hire Us
  • Save
Botanicart: Blue outdoors procreate digital painting botanic flora flowers plants nature character kitty cat colors blue digital illustration illustrator design studio illustration graphic design digital art design
Download color palette

This set of artworks is inspired by the power of flora: plants and flowers, trees and bushes, grass and leaves. Here you will find the anthropomorphic and animalistic characters as well as botanic motifs, echoing the hand painting and stamp art techniques in bright colors. So, here's the blue episode. Stay tuned to see more!

Also, welcome to see more of our art in the huge set of illustrations about workspace and creativity, a pack of book illustrations for visual storytelling, the diversity of nature illustrations or review the process of creating an illustration set.

Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

2a2e1c4140b29db47e27ea445146b29b
Rebound of
Botanicart: Purple
By tubik.arts
tubik.arts
tubik.arts
Illustrations and graphics of all kinds. In art we trust
Hire Us

More by tubik.arts

View profile
    • Like