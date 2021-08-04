Hyeladzira Simon

Yoga studio landing page

Hyeladzira Simon
Hyeladzira Simon
  • Save
Yoga studio landing page landing page daily ui ui
Download color palette

Hi guys!👋🏼

Daily UI 003
My third task, I designed a landing page for a yoga studio.
Feel free to leave a feedback and don't forget to press 'L' if you like it and follow me to find my upcoming works.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Hyeladzira Simon
Hyeladzira Simon

More by Hyeladzira Simon

View profile
    • Like