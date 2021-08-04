Erika Milich

Twisty Tree

Erika Milich
Erika Milich
  • Save
Twisty Tree logo illustration lines hand drawn digital illustration digital art colorful art adobe photoshop
Download color palette

A tree concept I did for a client. I wanted to do something with my style and my twist on it, if you catch my drift!

Erika Milich
Erika Milich

More by Erika Milich

View profile
    • Like