🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Title: "Troxler Fading by Akshay Thomas"
Type: Poster Design
Program: Adobe Photoshop CC 2021
Date Created: 7 February, 2021
The poster was created to promote short horror film called "Troxler Fading" by Andromeda Films.
Watch on Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmMvpifYtRo&ab_channel=AndromedaFilms
Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by KHALIL MUSA on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/WzFBUXQChFU
Photo by Nathan Anderson on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/fcZIyU-nbFE
Photo by Nick Iliasov on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/i0fCUofGjV8
Mockup designed by CosmoStudio on Freepik
https://www.freepik.com/free-psd/wooden-frame-mockup_13198063.htm#page=2&query=poster%20mockup&position=24