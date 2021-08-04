apanicspud®

Troxler Fading by Akshay Thomas

Troxler Fading by Akshay Thomas
Title: "Troxler Fading by Akshay Thomas"
Type: Poster Design
Program: Adobe Photoshop CC 2021
Date Created: 7 February, 2021

The poster was created to promote short horror film called "Troxler Fading" by Andromeda Films.

Watch on Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmMvpifYtRo&ab_channel=AndromedaFilms

Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by KHALIL MUSA on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/WzFBUXQChFU
Photo by Nathan Anderson on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/fcZIyU-nbFE
Photo by Nick Iliasov on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/i0fCUofGjV8
Mockup designed by CosmoStudio on Freepik
https://www.freepik.com/free-psd/wooden-frame-mockup_13198063.htm#page=2&query=poster%20mockup&position=24

apanicspud®
apanicspud®

