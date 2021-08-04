🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Title: "Vevaras Entertainment"
Type: Logo Design
Program: Adobe Illustrator CC 2020
Date Created: 16 July, 2020
Vevaras Entertainment is a production house founded and run by Stefan Papić, a young and perspective journalist from Užice, western Serbia. Vevaras Entertainment, although still young production, has a strong potential to become one of the most famous productions in the country. At the moment, they are providing video and marketing material for some of the biggest companies in Serbia. One of the most famous products under Vavaras Entertainment production is the YouTube show "Quite an Ordinary Show with Stefan Papić" ("Sasvim Obična Emisija sa Stefanom Papićem").
Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Troy T on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/dX76Mts-LVM