Title: "Vevaras Entertainment"

Type: Logo Design

Program: Adobe Illustrator CC 2020

Date Created: ‎16 ‎July, ‎2020

Vevaras Entertainment is a production house founded and run by Stefan Papić, a young and perspective journalist from Užice, western Serbia. Vevaras Entertainment, although still young production, has a strong potential to become one of the most famous productions in the country. At the moment, they are providing video and marketing material for some of the biggest companies in Serbia. One of the most famous products under Vavaras Entertainment production is the YouTube show "Quite an Ordinary Show with Stefan Papić" ("Sasvim Obična Emisija sa Stefanom Papićem").

Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:

Photo by Troy T on Unsplash

https://unsplash.com/photos/dX76Mts-LVM