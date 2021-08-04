Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 3 - Landing Page

Daily UI 3 - Landing Page ux ui web-design design dailyui
Hey guys!
I came back with the third project for Daily UI: the landing page for beauty salon.
Hope you enjoy it. Please, check it out and like it.

Behance: https://www.behance.net/victorilitvino
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/toria.novadesign/

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
