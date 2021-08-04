kanguiux

App Redesign Netflix

Hello, Uplabholic 🖖🖖🖖 --------------------------------------- Today I created a mobile iOS mobile App Redesign Netflix is an application to watch movie, sereis and video streeaming.This application is for iOS Phone and used Figma. I hope you like it ❤️❤️❤️ --------------------------------------- If you wanted project Please contact. 👉 DM me or 📨 wawanp317@gmail.com

