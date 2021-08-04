Vek Akinyemi

Carviva - Castrol Oil E-commerce website

Vek Akinyemi
Vek Akinyemi
  • Save
Carviva - Castrol Oil E-commerce website ui animation design
Download color palette

About the company
Carviva is a platform that connects car users and car owners to a wide network of modern OEM workshops, garages and Autocare service providers across Nigeria.

Role
User Experience Design, User Interface Design, UX Research, Interaction Design, Emotional Design

Tools
Figma, Miro, Google Docs

Timeline
13th April 2021 to 27th April 2021

Challenge

Customers experience difficulties in navigating their way through the Carviva website in order to purchase Castrol Oil, some find it frustrating to find the specific Castrol Oil that fits the car type and they end up not making a single purchase. I created a better user journey for customers to better purchase Castrol Oil through a basic e-commerce website.

Solution

I designed Carviva - Castrol Oil e-commerce website, a website that allows users discover the reasons to purchase Castrol Oil with carviva. It also allows users view specific Castrol Oil products and make purchase with less difficulty and more importantly users can navigate through individual product pages quickly.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Vek Akinyemi
Vek Akinyemi
Like