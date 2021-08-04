About the company

Carviva is a platform that connects car users and car owners to a wide network of modern OEM workshops, garages and Autocare service providers across Nigeria.

Role

User Experience Design, User Interface Design, UX Research, Interaction Design, Emotional Design

Tools

Figma, Miro, Google Docs

Timeline

13th April 2021 to 27th April 2021

Challenge

Customers experience difficulties in navigating their way through the Carviva website in order to purchase Castrol Oil, some find it frustrating to find the specific Castrol Oil that fits the car type and they end up not making a single purchase. I created a better user journey for customers to better purchase Castrol Oil through a basic e-commerce website.

Solution

I designed Carviva - Castrol Oil e-commerce website, a website that allows users discover the reasons to purchase Castrol Oil with carviva. It also allows users view specific Castrol Oil products and make purchase with less difficulty and more importantly users can navigate through individual product pages quickly.