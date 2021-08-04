Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rifky Pramudya

Redesign UI Bank Jago

Rifky Pramudya
Rifky Pramudya
  • Save
Redesign UI Bank Jago design ux redesign bank app money bank bank app ui
Download color palette

Bank Jago is a digital bank from Indonesia, Bank Jago adopts an innovation called "pouch" which means that deviating money is like money in a pocket, because in that pocket we can make lots of pockets and fill money there, and the pockets are attached to physical or digital cards.

Best Regards:)
rypramudya

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Rifky Pramudya
Rifky Pramudya
Like