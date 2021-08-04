Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Blue Ox

Blue Ox vector design brand identity artist illustrators illustrator zodiac chinese zodiac texture gradients blue animal illustration wildlife animal cow ox ui logodesign logo illustration
Part of a series of animal illustrations inspired by the Chinese Zodiac using gradients and simplified forms. I'm pleased with how the shadows and highlights help create some depth in this illustration.

You can find me by visiting:
📩 jgunnsdesign@gmail.com
🌐 www.jackgunns.com
@gunns_designs

Thanks!

