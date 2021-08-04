Parads - Sign in

Faloye Feyisayo

Faloye Feyisayo
Faloye Feyisayo
Hi all,

I have recently worked on the sign-in screen for the project ‘Parads’ while making sure to checklist the important elements a sign-in should have.

Parads is a personal project of mine and to be honest, I have no idea what parads is supposed to do. 😪

Maybe you can give me ideas on what services Parads would be offering. 😃

I am available for Freelance projects here is my portfolio: https://bit.ly/FeyisayoFaloye

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Faloye Feyisayo
Faloye Feyisayo

