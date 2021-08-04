Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Andrii Boichuk

Website | Psychologists service | Concept

Website | Psychologists service | Concept
Hey fellow 👋

The website for a psychologist, who provides their service, which help dealing with anxiety, depression other mental problem. I used bright and warm color for the main color on web, to create the coziness of the UI design, and blue as a secondary color to create the blue feeling of sadness.🎨

What do you think about the concept?🤔

Do you like this work and want to make something similar for your landing page/ website / mobile application?
Get in touch with me - 🍀E-mail - a.boichuk.v@gmail.com

