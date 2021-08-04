Website | Psychologists service | Concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey fellow 👋
The website for a psychologist, who provides their service, which help dealing with anxiety, depression other mental problem. I used bright and warm color for the main color on web, to create the coziness of the UI design, and blue as a secondary color to create the blue feeling of sadness.🎨
What do you think about the concept?🤔
Do you like this work and want to make something similar for your landing page/ website / mobile application?
Get in touch with me - 🍀E-mail - a.boichuk.v@gmail.com