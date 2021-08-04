Ajachukwu Bliss

My First ever UI Design - A Basic Login Screen.

adobexd ui ux design
Made with AdobeXD. I tried making two variants to see how a darker color would look compared to a brighter one.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
