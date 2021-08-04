Carina Chen

Evil Human Bunny

Carina Chen
Carina Chen
  • Save
Evil Human Bunny minecraft sandbox easter egg villain animal easter rabbit nfts nft tsb design voxel illustration game art 3d art gamedesign game asset 3d
Download color palette

Have you ever met one bunny that isn't cute but evil? 🐰
-
One of my creations for The Sandbox Game marketplace.
https://www.sandbox.game/en/assets/evil-human-bunny/09109c4b-f0f8-4f87-95cc-2bfb6653874d/

Carina Chen
Carina Chen

More by Carina Chen

View profile
    • Like