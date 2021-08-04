Neumorphism Design.

Good day, everyone!

Today, I had the opportunity to learn about Neumorphism, a new design trend that creates a soft user interface for certain elements such as buttons, notifications, forms, and text fields.

Personally, I admire this design concept and am currently working on a project that integrates this lovely design trend.

What are your thoughts on this design?

Feel free to give me a feedback.Your feedback will help me to improve my UI UX designs.Thank you.