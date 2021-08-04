Jack Gunns

Greek Gods, Artemis Badge

Greek Gods, Artemis Badge
This seemed like the perfect fit for this week's warmup - as part of a set of logos & badges inspired by the Greek Gods, I created this mark inspired by Artemis.

Artemis, Virgin goddess of the hunt, wilderness, animals and young girls. In later times, Artemis became associated with bows and arrows. In art she is often depicted as a young woman dressed in a short knee-length chiton and equipped with a hunting bow and a quiver of arrows.

A tribute to the Olympic Gods & Goddesses of the games.

You can find me by visiting:
📩 jgunnsdesign@gmail.com
🌐 www.jackgunns.com
@gunns_designs

Thanks!

