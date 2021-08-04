Greek Gods, Artemis Badge

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This seemed like the perfect fit for this week's warmup - as part of a set of logos & badges inspired by the Greek Gods, I created this mark inspired by Artemis.
Artemis, Virgin goddess of the hunt, wilderness, animals and young girls. In later times, Artemis became associated with bows and arrows. In art she is often depicted as a young woman dressed in a short knee-length chiton and equipped with a hunting bow and a quiver of arrows.
A tribute to the Olympic Gods & Goddesses of the games.
You can find me by visiting:
📩 jgunnsdesign@gmail.com
🌐 www.jackgunns.com
@gunns_designs
Thanks!