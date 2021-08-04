Fridge App - Langin page

Tomáš Mairych
The Fridge App started as Applifting’s internal app helping our back-office team facilitate our fridge’s and snack bar’s stocks and consumption. It became popular publicly, so we decided to turn it into a commercial product and offer it as saas.

Here is our design of the landing page. Feel free to tell us what you think about it 🙂

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
