Logo Wizard

PIXELINK BRANDING

Logo Wizard
Logo Wizard
  • Save
PIXELINK BRANDING brand minimalist logo graphic design web app icon identity branding design logos technology it minimalist logo tech pixel
Download color palette

Pixelink is a IT firm based in India. they provide all kind of web and app development services. client wanted to represent the letter P and some touch of digitalization. so we came up with this idea.

Logo Wizard
Logo Wizard

More by Logo Wizard

View profile
    • Like