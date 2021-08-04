Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MagicFX App

MagicFX App color photo video design application uidesign mobile app design app ux ui
Hey guys!

Today I’m gonna show you the part of the design for a video editor app. MagicFX is the easiest video and photo editing tool that you could edit and crop videos, make cartoon character and add magical video effects. I tried to create a colorful and lively design.

Press “L” if you love it and feel free to give us some feedback, Have a great day!

Want to say hi?
We’ll be glad to help you create a great product: hello@papcorns.com

Thank you ✌️

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
