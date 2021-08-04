MagicFX App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey guys!
Today I’m gonna show you the part of the design for a video editor app. MagicFX is the easiest video and photo editing tool that you could edit and crop videos, make cartoon character and add magical video effects. I tried to create a colorful and lively design.
Press “L” if you love it and feel free to give us some feedback, Have a great day!
Want to say hi?
We’ll be glad to help you create a great product: hello@papcorns.com
Thank you ✌️
