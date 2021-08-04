Maria Kovalchuk
Jamoora Designs

Woman preparing a set for filming a vlog

Maria Kovalchuk
Jamoora Designs
Maria Kovalchuk for Jamoora Designs
  • Save
Woman preparing a set for filming a vlog traditional clothes girl woman pastel calm youtube filming vlog feminism character plants character design gradient illustration geometrical vector minimal flat
Woman preparing a set for filming a vlog traditional clothes girl woman pastel calm youtube filming vlog feminism character plants character design gradient illustration geometrical vector minimal flat
Download color palette
  1. 5 girl.png
  2. 5 girl sketch.png

A cosy illustration of a woman in her living room settling for a filming session. From sketch to final.

Tools: Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop.

Artist: Maria Kovalchuk

Wanna create something great?
Feel free to contact us - jamoora.designs@gmail.com

Jamoora Designs
Jamoora Designs

More by Jamoora Designs

View profile
    • Like