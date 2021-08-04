Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dare Goodness

Fashion Brand Landing page

Dare Goodness
Dare Goodness
  • Save
Fashion Brand Landing page fashion branding graphic design visual design design ui
Download color palette

Good day to you all,

I decided to create a landing page for a fashion brand today, I tried to keep it as minimal as possible

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Dare Goodness
Dare Goodness

More by Dare Goodness

View profile
    • Like