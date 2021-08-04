GAME STREAMING - streaming chat made easy

Hello world,

This is a game streaming app which is designed where people could easily navigate in the home page,search for live streams and games.

The main focus of the design is to make the chats between the viewers easily to reply and view.

>>keeping the like and reply button just below the comments makes it easy for the people to interact the view others replies.

>>A chat setting button is kept to control the speed of the chat, pause the chat, search for a particular chat, lighting the popular chats.

>>A special feature is included where gamers who have contributed more will earn a crown batch which enables the user to request to be a co-streamer.

GAME STREAMING APP'S STREAM CHATS ARE GENERALLY COMPLICATED,THIS IS A DESIGN WHERE IT MAKES IT EASIER.

comment, the places where i could improve :)

Reach me out : sriashwathi1111@gmail.com

