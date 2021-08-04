E learning mobile application

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
The e-learning platform is built after few iterations where the focus is given to readability & minimalism approach by using simple 3d illustrations and 2 tone illustrations where the user can easily focus on the content.
Let me know what you guys think about this approach. Your feedback will help me in building better products 😊
Thank you