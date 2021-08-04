Logo for Cleantech

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Task: to develop a corporate identity for "Cleantech" dry cleaning. The dry cleaner specializes in cleaning carpets and upholstered furniture with a visit to the client's home. The company's employees are equipped with modern equipment and have the appropriate qualifications.
Solution: the brand name can be associated with both the sea wave and the flow of air. The signature colors refer to the freshness and purity that the skilled Cleantech employees seek to achieve. The trademark can be easily transformed into a decorative element and is present on all carriers of the corporate identity.