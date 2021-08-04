Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maxim Tarasenkov

About Card

Maxim Tarasenkov
Maxim Tarasenkov
  • Save
About Card design mobile app ux ui
Download color palette

A person's card containing information about him, as well as a video greeting.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Maxim Tarasenkov
Maxim Tarasenkov
Like