Bali Hive Web Design 🐝

Bali Hive Web Design 🐝 community non profit fundraising landing page indonesian design ui web design website crowdfunding donate foundation orange beehive bee
Bali Hive Foundation (Yayasan Bali Sarang Lebah) is helping local farmers and villages to build a sustainable future.

I had a chance to design its first website few months ago.

The website is live now on Balihive.com .

Designing Digital Products 🦄🖤🇮🇩
