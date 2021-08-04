Daily UI - Day 011

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Day 011: "Flash Message. Design a Flash Message with both the outcome for an error and success. Is it for a signup form? A download/upload message? (As always, it's up to you!)"
This flash message is a very generic concept design. Instead of the traditional loading bar, I made the entire flash message be a loading bar. By doing so, the user wouldn't have to strain their eyes looking at a small loading bar and it's more visually engaging. The UI itself is quite bare, but I decided to continue working on my Figma smart-animation skills for today's challenge.