the Saop co. #2

the Saop co. #2 mockups lable soap packaging packaging pink brand packaging brand designer brand soap branding logo artwork art digital illustration digital art illustration design
Introducing my take on “the Soap co.” ✨ (brief by @briefclub on instagram)
I am so excited to have taken part in this challenge, I honestly had so much fun working on it!
Let me know what you think, open to all feedback 💕

(Photo credits: all images are from unsplash
Mock-ups: Free-psd-images.com)

Instagram ✨

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSJp2Lljtoc/

