#DailyUI Day 005 – I designed a logo for Modura; a fictional e-commerce clothing company that sells elegant and affordable clothing to young professionals working in office environments 👔👞
I used just black and white for the logo to try to evoke the theme of elegance and timelessness mentioned in the project brief.
I also used a typeface with swishes and swirls to show the user that the clothes that Modura offer are smart and sophisticated choices.
Any feedback would be much appreciated! 🙏
