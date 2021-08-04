Font Resources

Callgest Display Font - 3 Styles

Callgest Display Font - 3 Styles
Introducing Callgest serif display. A brand new font with tapered serif, made with love to make it more versatile and stylish. This font also suitable for Branding Design, Logotype, Wedding Invitation, Headline, Posters, Business Card and etc. You can combine with Montserrat, Gotham, or Helvetica to make awful fusion combo font!

