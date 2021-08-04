angle - unique & chic font

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
angle is a unique and chic font for brand and logo design.
Based on our experience as a graphic designer who works for a lot of companies, we often are requested to design a logo in a unique style but with an elegant shape. So, we try to brainstorming and create this font to make the idea is going out. This is perfect for BRANDING and LOGO DESIGN. You will get classy, elegant, and certainly unique logos with this font.