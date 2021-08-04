🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi guys! I am pleased to introduce my new font – Avocado! It’s a simple handwritten font with clean lines. This font is well suited for titles, quotes, phrases. Also it would look great in logos, labels, heading and posters. And this font would looking good on t-shirts.
Avocado font contains uppercase, lowercase characters, numbers and punctuation, and also contains multilingual characters for Western European language support. Don’t forget to test your characters in the font previewer below before purchase.