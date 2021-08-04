✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



Hi guys! I am pleased to introduce my new font – Avocado! It’s a simple handwritten font with clean lines. This font is well suited for titles, quotes, phrases. Also it would look great in logos, labels, heading and posters. And this font would looking good on t-shirts.

Avocado font contains uppercase, lowercase characters, numbers and punctuation, and also contains multilingual characters for Western European language support. Don’t forget to test your characters in the font previewer below before purchase.