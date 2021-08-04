Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Travel agency admin panel

list table feed black dark clean minimal grid booking trip travel hotel web design card dashboard interface ux ui app
Vamoos is a B2B travel manager for the travel companies and hotels.
This is the design update for the admin panel.

Check the current version of app we've producted here:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/vamoos/id887836850
https://www.vamoos.com/

Rebound of
Travel manager menu & details
