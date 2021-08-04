Font Resources

Hilden Font

Hilden Font serif display display font stylish magazine fashion advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique sans serif elegant modern classy fonts font
Hilden is a stylish and elegant serif font. It has a refined and modern look. This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease!

