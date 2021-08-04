P + Golden Ratio logo concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello,
What do you think about this one?
I was working on it about a couple of years ago based on the Golden Ratio circles and I still enjoyed the look and feel of this approach.
Please share your thoughts and questions in the comments section down below and stay safe.
--> If you're interested in adopting and growing it into a successful brand it can be yours with $259
--> A lifetime warranty and revisions is also included!
Let's make a mark, together!
I look forward to the opportunity to work with you. Please feel free drop me a message or via email ut.84designs@gmail.com for work.
Wishing you all a great new week!
Warmerst Regards,
Dan - 84designs