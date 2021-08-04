P + Golden Ratio logo concept

Hello,

What do you think about this one?

I was working on it about a couple of years ago based on the Golden Ratio circles and I still enjoyed the look and feel of this approach.

Please share your thoughts and questions in the comments section down below and stay safe.

--> If you're interested in adopting and growing it into a successful brand it can be yours with $259

--> A lifetime warranty and revisions is also included!

Let's make a mark, together!

I look forward to the opportunity to work with you. Please feel free drop me a message or via email ut.84designs@gmail.com for work.

Wishing you all a great new week!

Warmerst Regards,

Dan - 84designs