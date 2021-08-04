84designs

P + Golden Ratio logo concept

Hello,

What do you think about this one?

I was working on it about a couple of years ago based on the Golden Ratio circles and I still enjoyed the look and feel of this approach.

Please share your thoughts and questions in the comments section down below and stay safe.

If you're interested in adopting and growing it into a successful brand it can be yours with $259
A lifetime warranty and revisions is also included!

Let's make a mark, together!

I look forward to the opportunity to work with you. Please feel free drop me a message or via email ut.84designs@gmail.com for work.

Wishing you all a great new week!

Warmerst Regards,
Dan - 84designs

