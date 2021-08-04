Web Design Landing Page - Gym

This is a web design that I made for The Misfit Gym, played around here with violet blobs and lines, and matched it with pictures.

Also, here’s the tools I used for the website/ funnel design:

🚀 Canva for creating eye-catching graphics and images

🚀 Figma for the wireframe and outline

🚀 Building inside ClickFunnels/Wordpress Elementor, CSS for the gradients.

