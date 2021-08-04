Nikolaj Mauer

Olympic ball sports

vector basketball table tennis tennis soccer rugby football sports sport ball simple minimalist badge icon olympics
Badges for some of the ball sports at the Olympics.

Rugby🏉, Soccer⚽, Table Tennis🏓, Volleyball🏐, Tennis 🎾 and the most fun one: dribbbleball

Rebound of
Design a badge inspired by a Summer Olympic sport.
By Dribbble
