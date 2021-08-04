e-marketing App for the Health Industry

Abasi-ibiangake Udoka

When commerce industry meets the healthcare industry can only be a very astute example of the functional nature of sociology which still exists in our societies.

With the ensuance of the COVID-19, and its rapid spread across the gobal territories, businesses and organisations invented and adapted to new ways of going about with their basic routine operations.

I was privileged with an opportunity to design the User Interface for a web application that will provide healthcare products to consumers safely.

Softwares: Adobe XD, Invision, and Adobe Photoshop.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
