Teknika

Landing page

Teknika
Teknika
  • Save
Landing page green homepage landingpage landing website lightmode dark mode development ui app ux design
Download color palette

Our designers made a landing page for our partner.
______
Teknika Corporation provides UI/UX design, software development, engineering services, and staff augmentation across a broad spectrum of technical specialties. We are available for new projects, feel free to tell us about yours.  info@teknikacorp.com

Teknika
Teknika

More by Teknika

View profile
    • Like