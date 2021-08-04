Expedite Design

DAFI - Decentralized Finance Mobile Application Design

DAFI - Decentralized Finance Mobile Application Design user experience user interface staking app dark theme defi crypto blockchain dapp ux ui design
Expedite Design presents the mobile application design of Dafi - a decentralized finance app for staking where users deposit their dafi token and get a reward in dDafi. We designed different tabs by looking at the requirements, tested on real users, evaluated and delivered.

