Daily Ui - App Icon

Daily Ui - App Icon 005 dailyui figma adobexd redesign design ui uidesign ux uiux app icon appicon illustrator illustration
Hi Friends!
It's my design for app icon chaalenge
Hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss upcoming work. Don't forget to tell me what you think about it
