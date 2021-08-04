Hai Tran

Try again inspiration quotes mockups libraby learn class live stream learning vietnam ui
Some of the screenshots from my journey at Komi. Had a chance to learn so many things. Especially about calm, try and fail!

Steve Jobs was said “It's really hard to design products by focus groups. A lot of times, people don't know what they want until you show it to them.”

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
